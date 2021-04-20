Half of 813,000 British jobs lost in Covid pandemic linked to under 25s

The City of London financial district. Data from Britain’s tax office showed the number of people on company payrolls fell by 56,000 between February and March this year. Reuters

Britain’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.9 per cent in the three months ending February, a period during which England entered its third lockdown and the rest of the country faced significant Covid-19 restrictions.

The fall is slightly down from the 5 per cent recorded in the previous three-month period and the jobs market was "broadly stable", but "remains subdued", the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Data also showed more than half of the 813,000 UK jobs lost during the pandemic were linked to people under 25.

Read More UK Budget: Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak attributed the lower rate to the government’s furlough scheme, which protected 11.2 million jobs during the pandemic.

“As we progress on our roadmap to recovery I will continue to put people at the heart of the government's response through our Plan for Jobs – supporting and creating jobs across the country,” Mr Sunak said.

Britain’s economy has been hammered by the pandemic with output falling 9.9 per cent last year, however, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, known as the furlough programme, was extended by Mr Sunak in his March budget until September 30 from the previous April 30 deadline.

The extension takes its protection well beyond June 21 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes all social restrictions will be lifted.

The government will cover 80 per cent of wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month, until the scheme ends, however, employers will be asked to make a 10 per cent contribution in July, and 20 per cent in August and September.

The employment rate in December 2020 to February 2021 was down 0.1 percentage points on the previous quarter, and unemployment was also down 0.1 percentage points.



The economic inactivity rate was up 0.2 percentage points https://t.co/DGpzvoeqVU pic.twitter.com/zjOatWfy26 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, data from Britain’s tax office showed the number of people on company payrolls fell by 56,000 between February and March, the first decline in four months.

That pushed the total number of jobs lost since the start of the pandemic up to 813,000, the ONS said, with 436,000 or 53.7 per cent of those lost jobs linked to people under the age of 25.

Matthew Percival, director of people and skills at the Confederation of British Industry, said evidence continued to mount that young people have been “hardest hit” by lockdowns.

“Support for jobs and training will be vital to making the UK’s economic recovery inclusive,” Mr Percival said.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said long-term unemployment, particularly among young people, might hamper progress towards pre-pandemic levels in the labour market.

"Further action will be needed to support the labour market when the furlough scheme ends, including supporting businesses to recruit and retain staff through a temporary cut in employer national insurance contributions," Mr Thiru said.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

