G7 nears agreement on taxation of multinationals and digital tech firms

The Group of Seven economies are nearing an agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, with hopes a global deal can be achieved later this year.

A G7 pact could be reached by the end of this week after progress on talks between officials was made on how to create new rules around the imposition of levies on the world’s largest companies.

If an agreement is achieved, it could spur on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which is also hosting tax reform negotiations with 135 countries directed by the wider G20.

The tax reforms could see companies no longer able to shift profits to countries with low corporation tax rates and ensure US digital tech firms pay more tax in the countries where they make sales.

The acceleration in talks came after the US agreed to accept a minimum corporation tax rate of at least 15 per cent, with France, Germany and Italy agreeing that the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July.

"The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax," US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the weekend.

"Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal. This is what it looks like to lead the world to end the race to the bottom."

In April, the OECD said it was crucial that countries act together on challenges that span borders such as the taxation of multinational enterprises.

The organisation is leading talks on how to reform the system to prevent tax avoidance by big companies and digital firms and restore fiscal sustainability after the crisis.

About 135 countries aim to reach a broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.

US President Joe Biden initially called for a global minimum business tax rate of 21 per cent, a levy considered too high by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak despite the UK's pledge to increase corporation tax to 25 per cent in 2023 to help Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy recover.

However, Mr Biden has now scaled back his ambitions to an effective rate of 15 per cent to not only secure a consensus with the G7 but to increase its appeal across the globe. This is still higher than in countries such as Ireland, which has a corporate tax rate of just 12.5 per cent.

Mr Sunak is pushing for a fairer way to tax the digital economy, supporting a multilateral approach to achieve a coherent international tax system that not only taxes large multinational digital companies but also ensures they pay more tax in the countries in which they operate.

If a deal can be agreed by finance ministers, the G7 could then sign it off at the Cornwall summit on June 11 to 13 and then present a plan to the 135 nations currently negotiating the OECD’s “inclusive framework”.

Meanwhile, the G20 hopes to secure a deal by the summer, although some officials say October is a more likely date for a full international agreement.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

