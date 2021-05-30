British retail sector faces 'tsunami of closures' unless moratorium on debt is extended

Pedestrians walk past shops in London. Despite one in seven shops in the UK lying empty, two thirds of retailers have reported that landlords are indicating legal action could be undertaken to recover unpaid rent from July 1. AFP

Britain's retail sector will endure a "tsunami of closures" if the government does not extend a moratorium on aggressive debt enforcement, industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium, said on Sunday.

Citing survey data it said two thirds of British retailers have been told by landlords they will be subject to legal measures to recover unpaid rent from July 1 when the moratorium ends.

Many UK retailers deemed "non essential" had to close their shops during several COVID-19 lockdowns over the last 15 months, accruing total rent debt of £2.9 billion ($4.1bn), the BRC said.

The pandemic has hammered the sector and industry data shows one in seven shops already lie empty.

The BRC's survey found 80 per cent of tenants said some landlords have given them less than a year to pay back rent arrears.

Without action, the end of the moratorium could result in the closure of thousands of shops, said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

She called on the UK government to allow the rent arrears built up during the pandemic to be ring-fenced and the moratorium on repayment of these debts to be extended to the end of the year.

"With this in place, all parties can work on a sustainable long-term solution, one that shares the pain wrought by the pandemic more equally between landlords and tenants," she said.

"Without action, it will be our city centres, our high streets and our shopping centres that suffer the consequences, holding back the wider economic recovery.”

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National