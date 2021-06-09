Abu Dhabi’s ADQ offers to merge Abu Dhabi National Hotels with Adnec into $5.45bn entity

The combined group would create one of the largest hospitality, events, and catering powerhouses in the Arab world

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ submitted an offer to Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company to merge Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) with the hotel firm to create one of the largest hospitality, events and catering powerhouses in the region.

The combined group would have assets of approximately Dh20 billion ($5.45 billion). The merged entity would comprise 28 owned and operated hotels with a total of 6,700 rooms, three large exhibition centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and London as well as several catering companies and food and beverage outlets.

“This proposed offer provides a unique opportunity to create value by bringing together two major players in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and events sector,” Mansour AlMulla, chief investment officer of alternative investments and mergers & acquisitions at ADQ, said.

“The combined company would benefit from increased scale, new revenue opportunities, and an enhanced capital structure that will position it well for future growth.”

As part of the proposal ADNH would issue to ADQ a convertible instrument that would convert into 1.2 billion ordinary shares in the capital of ADNH at a price of 3.93 dirhams per share.

The offer implies an equity value of approximately Dh3.93bn for ADNH. After the transaction is completed, ADQ will own roughly 54.98 per cent of ADNH, according to the statement.

If ADNH's board recommends proceeding with the transaction, it will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. If the approvals take place the transaction could close during the second half of 2021.

