Fed meeting: US central bank to update outlook on interest rates

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to conclude its two-day policy-setting meeting on Wednesday, with the US central bank expected to pare back its projected number of rate cuts this year.

With the Fed certain to maintain its benchmark target range of between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent, the financial world will instead focus on the central bank's quarterly economic projections for clues as to the interest rate outlook.

The new projections will also serve as an indicator for the long-term outlook for rates in Gulf Co-operation Council countries, with central banks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia following the Fed's decisions.

Projections from the Fed's March meeting showed policymakers expected US rates would be lowered to 4.6 per cent this year, before 3.9 per cent and 3.1 per cent in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Markets initially celebrated the projections, which came on the heels of stalled inflation progress, but economists today expect fewer rate cuts are in store for this year.

Additional delays will put the Fed further behind advanced economies like the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada, which began cutting rates last week.

JP Morgan chief US economist Michael Feroli believes the central bank will indicate one or two rate cuts this year before cutting interest rates three additional times in 2025.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to address reporters shortly after the central bank's decision. Mr Feroli expects the Fed leader's post-meeting remarks will be “dovish”, meaning he will prioritise economic growth and unemployment instead of over-tightening.

Oxford Economics chief economist Ryan Sweet also expected the Fed to put a greater focus on unemployment.

"The labour market should be more on the Fed’s radar because if it waits for cracks to form, it will be behind the curve," he wrote in a note.

Mr Powell and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee have been trying to engineer a soft landing, wherein they tamp down on inflation without steering the world's biggest economy into a recession.

Fed officials have recently noted some progress in taming inflation. Annual CPI inflation has dipped from its peak of 9.1 per cent two years ago to its current level of 3.4 per cent, although this is still well above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

The Labour Department is scheduled to release May's CPI inflation report on Wednesday morning.

Last week's jobs report also showed mixed data, surpassing expectations with 272,000 jobs added while the unemployment rate breach 4 per cent for the first time in two years.

Fed officials are looking for a cooling labour market in determining when to make rate cuts.

Some data pointed in that direction, including a three-year low in job openings and a downwardly revised gross domestic product at 1.3 per cent, with the economy growing at a slower clip in the first quarter than previously reported.

But last week's report dispelled the notion of a cooling labour market.

“As the Federal Reserve seeks confidence in economic data ahead of cutting interest rates, the hopes of a cooler jobs market in the US are now put on hold,” Mahmoud Alkudsi, senior market analyst at ADSS, said in a note.

Most traders currently expect the Fed to issue its first rate cut in November, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.