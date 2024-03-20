Federal Reserve to chart path forward on US interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave US interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with the central bank's updated economic forecast and chairman Jerome Powell's remarks anticipated to garner the most attention.

Mr Powell had already ruled out a March rate cut in his January press conference, and recent economic data suggests the Fed will not be in a rush to bring rates down from their current 5.25 to 5.50 per cent target range.

Instead, he and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee have said they wanted “greater confidence” before they begin reducing interest rates. Mr Powell has said the Fed anticipates rate cuts sometime this year and that they are “not far” from where they can begin to cut interest rates.

“If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialling back policy restraint at some point this year,” Mr Powell said before a US House committee earlier this month.

Wednesday's meeting is expected to provide more insights into the future when the Fed releases its updated summary of economic projections.

When the Fed last updated these projections on its so-called dot plot in December, officials forecasted three quarter-rate cuts to bring the target range down to 4.50 to 4.75 per cent by the end of 2024.

The dot plot will again be closely watched by traders, who believe the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in June, CME Group data shows. Markets are also largely falling in line with the Fed in projecting three quarter-point rate cuts this year.

Other central banks will also be closely monitoring Wednesday's decision and Mr Powell's press conference.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, whose central banks follow the Fed's lead, have also increased their borrowing costs since 2022. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is projecting confidence that it could begin cutting its rates in June.

The Fed will release its rate decision and economic projections at 10pm GST / 2pm ET.

The UAE central bank is expected to announce its policy decision shortly after the Fed's announcement.

Stubborn inflation and mixed data

This week's Fed meeting comes after a series of mixed economic data highlighted the US central bank's bumpy path back to its long-term 2 per cent inflation target.

The most stubborn issue for the Fed is inflation itself. The Consumer Price Index came in slightly higher than anticipated in February, increasing 3.2 per cent annually, a slight increase from 3.1 per cent a month earlier.

Core CPI – which excludes food and energy – also came in higher than estimations.

The Fed's preferred inflation metric, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, posted monthly increases for both headline inflation and core inflation.

Housing prices – and rentals in particular – have been the primary driver in inflation, although Mr Powell has indicated the housing market is not part of the Fed's jurisdiction.

“Our statutory goals are maximum employment and price stability, and that's what we're targeting. We're not targeting housing, price inflation or any of those things,” he said in January, adding that lower interest rates will indirectly help housing affordability in the US.

Wholesale inflation also rose, the Labour Department reported last week.

While the economy added 275,000 jobs last month, there were encouraging signs for the Fed as wage growth cooled. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate slightly increased to 3.9 per cent, still low by historical standards.

The latest data highlights the challenges the Fed faces, which Mr Powell has acknowledged. Keeping rates elevated for too long could steer the economy into a recession while cutting them too soon could stall the progress the Fed has made.

“Continuing progress in bringing it down is not assured in the path forward is uncertain,” Mr Powell told lawmakers.