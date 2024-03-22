Abu Dhabi extends waiver of 10% tourism tax on events until December 31

In a move to boost tourism activities in Abu Dhabi, authorities have exempted event organisers from paying the tourism fees of 10 per cent on ticket sales until December 31, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Friday.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has extended the waiver of fees associated with issuing, distributing and marketing event tickets within the emirate, aiming to foster continued expansion within the industry.

“Abu Dhabi's year-round line-up of events consistently attracts visitors from around the globe,” Saleh Al Geziry, director general of tourism at DCT, said.

.@dctabudhabi has extended the 10 per cent tourism tax exemption for issuing, distributing and marketing event tickets in the emirate until 31 December 2024, to foster the growth of the tourism sector and support organisers hosting international events in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/oYzoBiUr2w — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 22, 2024

The tourism fee waiver is “part of our efforts to accelerate our growth and provide continued support to our event partners and organisers, who are integral to the tourism and entertainment ecosystem of the emirate”, Mr Al Geziry said.

However, event organisers are required to obtain permits through the Abu Dhabi events licensing system following specified regulations.

They are also required to disclose revenues generated from their events, provide supporting financial statements, and collaborate with revenue auditors or individuals appointed by DCT to ensure the accuracy of their declarations.

Abu Dhabi is expanding efforts to diversify its non-oil economy and attract investments across different sectors including tourism, aviation and technology.

The emirate plans to increase the tourism sector's contribution to its gross domestic product to 12 per cent by 2030, from 5 per cent last year, as it continues to promote itself as a travel and culture destination.

In September, the DCT said the emirate was on track to meet its target of attracting 24 million visitors for 2023, up from 18 million in 2022.

The UAE capital also opened a new airport terminal in November, which is aimed at increasing capacity and driving growth in international visitor arrivals and trade flow.

The tourism tax waiver is one of several recent measures implemented to enhance the tourism and events industry in Abu Dhabi, the media office said.

Additional incentives include reduced tourism and municipality fees, along with updates to the holiday homes policy.

Under the policy, farmhouse owners are now able to obtain licences to convert their properties into holiday homes. Additionally, landlords and owners of residential units have the opportunity to acquire multiple holiday home licences for several units.