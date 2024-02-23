UAE and Kenya conclude terms of Cepa to expand trade in sectors from food to tech

Kenya is one of Africa's most dynamic economies, offering both parties new opportunities for growth, UAE minister says

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the Cepa with Kenya will provide scope to expand in various sectors. Antonie Robertson / The National

Feb 23, 2024
The UAE and Kenya concluded negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) in a deal that will provide further access to the high-growth African continent and expansion into sectors from food to technology.

The two trading partners will seek to grow in sectors including food production, mining, technology and logistics, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in a post on X on Friday.

"It is a landmark deal with one of the continent's most dynamic economies, offering new avenues for growth on both sides," he said.

"An access point into a high-growth region, Kenya is already a major partner."

In 2023, the UAE and Kenya's non-oil trade rose 26.4 per cent year-on-year to $3.1 billion, the minister said.

Updated: February 23, 2024, 9:24 AM
