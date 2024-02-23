UAE and Kenya conclude terms of Cepa to expand trade in sectors from food to tech

The UAE and Kenya concluded negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) in a deal that will provide further access to the high-growth African continent and expansion into sectors from food to technology.

The two trading partners will seek to grow in sectors including food production, mining, technology and logistics, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in a post on X on Friday.

With @rebecca_miano, CS of the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry, the UAE & Kenya concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. It is a landmark deal with one of the continent's most dynamic economies, offering new avenues for growth on both sides. pic.twitter.com/OYN8C2WR4n — د. ثاني أحمد الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) February 23, 2024

"It is a landmark deal with one of the continent's most dynamic economies, offering new avenues for growth on both sides," he said.

"An access point into a high-growth region, Kenya is already a major partner."

In 2023, the UAE and Kenya's non-oil trade rose 26.4 per cent year-on-year to $3.1 billion, the minister said.

