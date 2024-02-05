Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia and UAE grew in January

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, amid continued growth momentum in the Arab world’s two largest economies.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank purchasing managers’ index ­– a key gauge of the kingdom’s non-oil economy – slipped to 55.4 in January, down from 57.5 in December.

Though the headline PMI was at the lowest level in two years, the upturn remained strong overall and widespread across the monitored sectors, as it remained well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

In the UAE, the PMI trend reflected a sharp, but slower, expansion in non-oil output in January.

The headline S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56.6 in January from 57.4 in December.

The rate of growth was the slowest since August 2023, though it remained much stronger than the long-run average of the survey since 2009.

More to follow …