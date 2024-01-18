Dubai and Pakistan to develop freight corridor and economic zone

The governments of Dubai and Pakistan agreed to jointly develop maritime and logistics projects, including the planned set-up of a rail corridor through Karachi, infrastructure upgrades at Qasim Port and an economic zone near the terminal.

State-owned ports operator DP World will act on behalf of the Dubai government, while state-run Pakistan Railways and Port Qasim Authority will act on behalf of the Pakistan government to develop the projects, the UAE company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Pakistan is a growing market, and an important trade corridor to Central Asia," said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

The company will "work with various Pakistani government organisations to develop new freight systems and with Port Qasim Authority to enhance port connectivity and investment", he added.

The inter-government framework agreements signed during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, underscore "the importance of Pakistan as gateway to Asia and the commercial dividends associated with its strategic location", said Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs.

More to follow...