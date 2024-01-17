Oman Investment Authority launches $5.2bn fund to increase investments in SMEs

Oman's sovereign wealth fund Oman Investment Authority has launched a 2 billion Omani rial ($5.2 billion) fund to encourage investments in the private sector and in small and medium-size enterprises.

The Future Fund Oman, announced in May last year, aims to strengthen the sultanate’s economy by supporting diversification and attracting more foreign investment, Oman’s Ministry of Economy said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is expected to focus on sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, green energy, maritime resources and technology.

The fund is a catalyst for the growth of the national economy, and a reliable partner for local and international investors wishing to expand the scope of their projects in Oman’s economy, OIA president Abdulsalam Al Murshidi was quoted as saying by the Oman News Agency.

The Gulf nation, which is heavily dependent on hydrocarbons, launched a three-year fiscal stability programme in October 2022 to add momentum to its economic recovery from the pandemic-driven slowdown and support the development of the country’s financial sector.

Oman’s economy is estimated to grow by 1.3 per cent in 2023, down from 4.3 per cent in 2022, due to Opec+ oil production cuts, the International Monetary Fund said in November.

The country posted a budget surplus of 931 million rials for the financial year 2023, according to preliminary data after a more-than-anticipated rise in public revenue on higher oil and gas production and prices.

The surplus for the year compared with a deficit of about 1.3 billion rials that the country's budget earlier estimated.

Last month, Fitch Ratings said that Oman’s aim to expand domestic green hydrogen production could support its gross domestic product, fiscal revenue and the balance of payments over the long term amid the global energy transition.

Oman aims to produce at least a million tonnes of renewable hydrogen a year by 2030 before increasing the capacity to 3.75 million tonnes by 2040 and 8.5 million tonnes by 2050.