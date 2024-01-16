Fragmented trade likely to have short-term impact on global economy, warns DP World report

Global tensions that are starting to fragment trade as rival relationships form will have a negative short-term impact on the growth of the global economy, according to a report commissioned by DP World.

Output loss worldwide is estimated at just below 1 per cent, says the annual edition of the Trade in Transition report, commissioned by the Dubai-based logistics company and led by the Economist Impact research organisation.

This forecast comes amid a challenging environment for global trade including simmering US-China trade tensions, Houthi rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping, the Israel-Gaza war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report, released on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum annual meeting at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos, surveyed 3,500 company executives globally on their views about trade trends, technology adoption, supply chains operations and geopolitical risks.

Its findings are based on a hypothetical scenario of further “geoeconomic fragmentation” focused on significantly increased trade barriers on high-tech goods.

Under such as scenario, disruptions in trade between a US-led western bloc and a China-led eastern bloc could cause a 0.9 per cent decline in the global gross domestic product, according to the report.

This impact will weigh heavily on China's economy – which is forecast to decline by 1.9 per cent – while the US economy is expected to contract by 0.9 per cent, and that of other western bloc countries by 0.8 per cent, findings predict.

On Monday, the WEF said in a report that global economic prospects remain subdued and are fraught with uncertainty as more than half of chief economists expect the world economy to further weaken this year.

Seven in 10 chief economists expect the pace of geoeconomic fragmentation to pick up this year, the WEF said in a survey of public and private sector chief economists.

There is strong consensus that recent geopolitical developments will increase localisation (86 per cent) and strengthen geoeconomic blocs (80 per cent), the WEF survey found.