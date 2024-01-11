Hot US inflation report to test market optimism on rate cuts

Fuelled by higher housing costs, US inflation rose higher than expected in December, testing markets' optimism as they anticipate the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent last month after a 0.1 per cent gain in November, the Labour Department reported on Tuesday.

Inflation rose 3.4 per cent on an annual basis, up from 3.1 per cent in November. Economists polled by FactSet forecast inflation would rise 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

Core CPI – which excludes food and energy – had the same monthly increase as in November, of 0.3 per cent. On an annual basis, Core CPI rose 3.9 per cent, slightly higher than FactSet's 3.8 per cent projection but lower than November's 4 per cent reading.

Shelter contributed to half of the monthly all-items increase, the Labour Department reported.

Thursday's report – the first US inflation reading this year – comes as traders forecast when the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates this year, and by how much.

Ahead of the report, data from the CME Group showed most forecast the Fed to announce its first rate cut of this policy cycle in March. A majority expected interest rates to fall somewhere between 3.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent by the end of this year.

The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times in a row in its tightening cycle to the current rate of 5.4 per cent, hoping higher borrowing costs would cool demand.

Wall Street's major indexes soared when the Fed signalled at the end of last year it would pivot from raising interest rates to cutting them. The turnaround from the central bank came as inflation declined significantly without a sharp rise in unemployment.

Such market optimism stands in contrast to the Fed's own projections, however. The central bank's most recent estimations forecast three rate cuts this year. And minutes released from a December 12-13 meeting showed officials are uncertain on when they might begin cutting rates.

The minutes also showed the Fed still believes rates will be elevated “for some time” until the central bank sees clear evidence it is moving down towards its long-term 2 per cent goal.