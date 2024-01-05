December US jobs data complicates Fed path on interest rate cuts

US jobs data came in hotter than expected on Friday, casting uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

American employers added 216,000 jobs last month, up from 199,000 in November, data released by the Labour Department on Friday showed. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 per cent.

Economists polled by FactSet anticipated that the US would add 160,000 positions, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 3.8 per cent.

READ MORE The US economy in 2024: A soft landing and a presidency at stake

Meanwhile, wages rose 0.4 per cent. On an annual basis, average earnings increased by 4.1 per cent, well above the rate of inflation.

Inflation has been the Fed's primary battle following a surge in consumer prices in 2021. To quell inflation, the US central bank has raised interest rates 11 times to the current 5.4 per cent rate.

Much of this has been done without a sharp increase in unemployment. Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted in his latest press conference last month officials were seeing signs that the labour market was coming into better balance.

Declining inflation and continued economic growth has raised hopes that the Fed can achieve a soft landing. The central bank has also seen enough progress in its fight that it indicated it is done raising rates further barring a dramatic surprise in the economy.

Projections released by the Fed last month showed they expect to cut interest rates three times this year.

The conversation in the Fed's tightening cycle has since shifted to how long rates will be elevated for. Mr Powell has previously suggested that rates could remain elevated for some time. Minutes released by the central bank this week showed officials were uncertain on when they might begin cutting rates.

Following Friday's report, 53.8 per cent of traders expect the first rate cut to be announced in March, down from roughly 70 per cent ahead of the jobs report, data from the CME Group showed.