UAE non-oil business activity continues to grow in November on new order boost

Business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector economy continued to strengthen in November, driven by a marked improvement in demand as new orders inventories rose sharply.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index ­– a key gauge of the nation’s non-oil economy – hit 57 in November, slightly lower than the four-year high of 57.7 it reached in October.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

The growth momentum across the private sector non-oil economy drove “a marked increase in purchasing activity” last month amid healthy demand conditions.

The upturn led to the biggest expansion in inventory levels for close to six years, placing some pressure on supply chains and material prices.

While cost inflation remained stronger than the recent survey trend, selling prices in November remained largely stable.

“The strong run of demand growth in the UAE non-oil economy sparked a rapid increase in input buying during November, as firms looked to ensure they were in a good position to take advantage of growth opportunities,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“Indeed, the uplift in buying … supported the most rapid build-up of stocks in close to six years, benefitting both local businesses and trade partners.”

