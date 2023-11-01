Emirates Steel Arkan’s third-quarter profit rises 4% to $29 million

Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE's largest public steel and building materials business, reported a 4 per cent annual jump in its third-quarter net profit on the back of lower costs and a rise in other income.

Net profit for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh107.1 million ($29.16 million), the company said in a filing on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Direct costs declined 21 per cent, year on year, to Dh1.8 billion while finance and other income increased during the period. Revenue for the period slid 18 per cent annually to Dh2 billion.

Revenue for the January-September period stood at Dh6.48 billion, compared with Dh7.1 billion during the same period last year.

The company’s nine-month profit rose by more than 1 per cent to Dh387.6 million as direct costs fell more than 10 per cent to Dh5.7 billion.

“The financial results … mark a continuation of our robust performance, underscoring the group's resilience and agility,” group chief executive Saeed Al Remeithi said.

Formed after the merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials in 2021, Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ.

It supplies products to the manufacturing and construction sectors in the UAE and more than 70 other markets.

The company’s nine-month revenue from the steel division totalled Dh5.81 billion and profit reached 295.3 million between January and September.

Revenue from the building materials division was Dh670.7 million, with a profit of Dh92.3 million, “supported by the continued growth of the UAE construction sector”, the company said.

Meanwhile, the group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 3 per cent annually to Dh884 million.

“We continue to work on realising our decarbonisation road map, aiming for a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” Mr Al Remeithi said.

“This commitment involves leveraging our growing portfolio of low-carbon products, developing our cross-border supply chain and fostering partnerships, enabling the group to drive its decarbonisation efforts forward.”

Earlier this year, Emirates Steel Arkan and AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, signed a non-binding initial agreement with Japanese companies to establish a low-carbon iron supply complex in the emirate.

It also signed an initial agreement with Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the train network linking Oman and the UAE for the transport of raw limestone from Oman to Emirates Steel Arkan’s cement factories in Al Ain.