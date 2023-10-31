Saudi Arabia’s economy contracts by 4.5% in third quarter amid oil production cuts

Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted by 4.5 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter due to oil production cuts by the Opec group's largest producer.

Oil activities in the three-month period to the end of September declined by 17.3 per cent, according to flash estimates released by the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) on Tuesday.

Non-oil activities and government activities grew in the third quarter by 3.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively on an annual basis.

The latest data comes as the Arab world’s largest economy continues to cut oil production to address volatility in the market and support prices.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that it will extend its voluntary oil cut of one million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December.

The latest reduction is in addition to a cut announced in April, which is in place until the end of December 2024.

The move seeks to “reinforce the precautionary efforts made by Opec+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets”, Saudi Press Agency reported at the time, citing an official Ministry of Energy source.

On a quarterly basis, the Saudi economy shrunk by 3.9 per cent amid a decline in oil activities and government activities by 8.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Non-oil activities, meanwhile, rose by 0.1 per cent during the period.

Saudi Arabia is focusing on boosting non-oil growth as it aims to diversify its economy, developing new projects in tourism and real estate.

These include the $500 billion Neom mega project along the Red Sea coast as well as Qiddiya entertainment city and the Diriyah Gate heritage development.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 8.7 per cent last year, the highest annual growth rate among the world's 20 biggest economies, driven by a rise in oil prices and the strong performance of its non-oil private sector.