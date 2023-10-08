Dr Al Jaber says UAE's Rabdan EV brand will boost industrial sector’s contribution to GDP

The UAE’s first electric vehicle brand, Rabdan, will not only advance the country’s industrial sector but will also boost its contribution to gross domestic product and net zero commitments, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, has said.

Dr Al Jaber was visiting NWTN, the UAE electric car maker that produces the Rabdan in Khalifa Economic Zones in Abu Dhabi.

“The Rabdan brand embodies the ambitious and forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership to innovate and advance the industrial sector and enhance its contribution to GDP and net zero commitments,” said Dr Al Jaber, who is also UAE Special Envoy on Climate Change.

“The company operates in a key sector within the national economy, making it a fundamental contributor to the UAE’s climate neutrality goals, sustainable development, and the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology,” he added.

Dr Al Jaber’s visits “come as part of the field tours undertaken by [him] to follow up on the development in the industrial sector, and to discuss means of supporting and attracting investors to benefit from the competitive advantages that the UAE offers,” the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said.

NWTN specialises in environmentally friendly technology and mobility.

“The company’s car assembly facility is helping to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East region, in addition to promoting green mobility and accelerating the country’s energy transition,” the ministry said.

The Rabdan 1 is a multi-use all-wheel drive sports car.

The car can achieve a maximum range of 860 kilometres while saving energy and reducing emissions.

A dual-motor system produces 684 horsepower, and 1040 Nm torque, while acceleration from 0 to 100kph takes 4.5 seconds.

Dr Al Jaber also inaugurated Standard Carpets Industries’ new factory Standard Turf at Dubai Industrial City, a member of Tecom group.

Standard Carpets is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of carpets, rugs, and artificial grass.

“The ministry plays a strategic role in enhancing the growth and development of the national industrial sector, supporting it to adopt 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) solutions in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology,” Dr Al Jaber said.

He also stressed the importance of the role played by industrial cities and zones in the country.

Standard Carpets has been based at Dubai Industrial City since 2013. In 2021, the company expanded its operations to increase production capacity by introducing two new product lines – grass carpets and hard flooring.