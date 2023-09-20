Federal Reserve hits pause on interest rate increases

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left US interest rates unchanged following recent data that points to a cooling economy.

Following Wednesday's decision, the federal funds rate remains between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent. It is the second time the Fed has paused rates since March 2022.

“In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was scheduled to address reporters shortly after the announcement.

Ahead of the decision, markets had forecasted that the Fed was done with raising rates for this year. but the central bank has left the door open for one more.

According to its Summary of Economic Projections released alongside the rates decision, the Fed projects the federal funds rate will reach 5.6 per cent by year's end.

Mr Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for clues on whether he expects another rate increase this year and when the Fed may cut rates.

By raising its interest rates to the target 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent range, the central bank has sought to accomplish a soft landing by slowing down the economy without pushing it into a recession.

Economic data has been mixed in recent months, but recent trends generally show signs that the economy is moving in the direction the Fed wants it to.

The labour market appears to be softening at a steady clip while unemployment remains historically low. And while inflation ticked up 0.6 per cent last month, underlying measures showed signs of cooling.

Speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month, Mr Powell said that “given how far we have come”, the central bank is “in a position to proceed carefully” as it considers future decisions.

But Mr Powell has indicated he wants to see a larger trend of good data to “build confidence” that inflation is moving towards the Fed's 2 per cent goal.

The hawkish Fed chairman has also cautioned markets that the central bank is prepared to raise rates further if data merits it.

The Fed's updated forecasts will include economic indicators on inflation and economic growth – as well as officials' expectations of future interest rate decisions – which will offer clues on the path moving forward.