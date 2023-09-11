Dubai's non-oil economy maintains 'robust' momentum in August

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy maintained a “robust” rate of expansion in August, although at a slower pace, supported by rising new order inflows.

The emirate’s headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading stood at 55 in August, down from 55.7 in July, dropping for the second month in a row, but remaining above the neutral 50 mark separating an expansion from a contraction.

“The Dubai non-oil private sector continued to exhibit a strong, but slowing growth trend halfway through the third quarter, with the PMI reading of 55.0 signalling a sharp improvement in operating conditions despite being the lowest since February,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“While the expansion in business activity appears to have reached its peak, it is still running well above trend, boosted by strong new order inflows and robust economic conditions.”

The latest upturn widely encouraged firms to increase their headcounts, leading to the joint-fastest rise in employment since November 2015, S&P said.

“The latest data on business sentiment and hiring adds to these positive findings, suggesting that companies feel there is still considerable scope for expansion in a growing market,” Mr Owen said.

More to follow …