China's economy expands 6.3% in second quarter but misses estimates

China's economy accelerated at a fast pace in the second quarter of this year as it continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced slowdown but the pace of growth was slower than expected.

Gross domestic product in the world's second-largest economy expanded by an annual 6.3 per cent from April to June, after growing 4.5 per cent in the previous three months as the country removed Covid-19 restrictions and reopened, according to the latest data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

However, the pace of growth in the second quarter missed the 7.1 per cent estimate of economists polled by Bloomberg and the 7.3 per cent forecast of those surveyed by Reuters.

Quarterly GDP growth was only 0.8 per cent between April and June, compared with the previous three months.

China's retail sales grew 3.1 per cent in June, slowing from 12.7 per cent in May, the data showed, while the urban surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities stood at 5.5 per cent, the same as that of the previous month.

The unemployment rate for the 16 to 24 age group was 21.3 per cent while that for the 25 to 59 age group was 4.1 per cent, government data showed.

Industrial output growth accelerated at an annual 4.4 per cent in June, from 3.5 per cent in May.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for June stood at 49 per cent while the Production and Operation Expectation Index was at 53.4 per cent.

A reading over 50 indicates an expansion in business conditions, while one below represents a contraction.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Monday. It had cut the key policy rate in June.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock market index fell 1.09 per cent as of 7.46am UAE time, its first decline since July 12. The onshore yuan weakened by 0.31 per cent to 7.1776 per dollar.

China's recovery has been weaker than expected due to sluggish domestic and international consumer demand in line with International Monetary Fund's expectations of a “rocky” recovery for the global economy as geopolitics, monetary tightening and inflation, although declining, continue to weigh on growth.

World trade growth is expected to decline this year to 2.4 per cent, despite an easing of supply bottlenecks, before rising to 3.5 per cent in 2024, after growing by 5.1 per cent in 2022, according to the fund.

The IMF estimates China's economy will grow by 5.2 per cent in 2023, following a 3 per cent expansion in 2022, as it benefits from a full reopening this year.

Some analysts expect the PBOC to provide more stimulus and the government to boost spending to spur growth.

Earlier in the year, Goldman Sachs had said the reopening of China’s economy and a full recovery in the country's domestic demand could raise global output by about 1 per cent in 2023 and lead to a rally in oil prices.

India and China will account for half of global growth this year, compared with only a tenth for the US and euro area combined, according to the IMF.