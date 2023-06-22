AD Ports signs 50-year concession agreement to develop Karachi port

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones, has signed a 50-year concession agreement with Pakistan’s federal agency Karachi Port Trust.

The entities will invest $220 million to develop a new concession at Karachi port and oversee its growth over the first 10 years, AD Ports said in a filing on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Under the terms of the agreement, a joint venture between AD Ports, as majority shareholder, and UAE-based Kaheel Terminals has been formed to manage, operate and develop berths six to nine at the Karachi Gateway Terminal's east wharf.

The joint venture will undertake significant infrastructure and superstructure investment over the next 10 years, with the bulk of it planned for 2026.

The development works will include the deepening of berths, the extension of quay walls and an increase in the container storage area.

Following the development works, the terminal will be able to handle “post panamax” class vessels of up to 8,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) while the container capacity will increase to a million TEUs annually, from 750,000.

The agreement “exemplifies AD Ports Group’s strategy of investing in key maritime trade routes for the UAE, replicating our successful integrated business model in regions that offer long-term, sustainable growth prospects”, said Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports.

“This agreement has the potential to unlock a new chapter of growth and progress for both the UAE and Pakistan, enabling us to strengthen ties with key trading nations and leading to increased economic growth and prosperity.”

