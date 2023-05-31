Adnoc signs agreements with more than 60 companies to boost local manufacturing

Adnoc has signed agreements with more than 60 UAE and international companies to manufacture critical non-oil products in its supply chain in the Emirates as part of its localisation drive.

The energy company also expects to meet its target to domestically manufacture Dh70 billion ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2027, from a previous goal of 2030, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreements, which were announced at the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi, have enabled Dh2.84 billion to flow back into the UAE economy through industrial investments by suppliers in expanding or establishing new facilities, Adnoc said.

More to follow ...