UAE and Malaysia start Cepa talks

The UAE and Malaysia have agreed to start negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost trade ties between the two countries.

A joint statement to start talks on the trade deal was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, state-news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The negotiations “have built upon strong growth in bilateral trade and investment over recent years”, said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Malaysia reached $4.6 billion in 2022, a growth of 5 per cent compared with the previous year and up 31 per cent from 2020.

“Today, the UAE is Malaysia’s 17th trade partner globally and the second in the Middle East, accounting for 32 per cent of Malaysia’s trade with Arab countries,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

“The UAE is also the first destination for Malaysian merchandise exports to Arab countries, accounting for 40 per cent of its exports to the region. The other way, Malaysia ranks eighth globally for UAE exports and 19th in re-exports.”

The value of Malaysian investments in the UAE amounts to $150 million across the sectors of industry, building and construction, real estate, trade, transport, storage, financial activities, insurance, and professional and technical activities, he said.

Meanwhile UAE investments in Malaysia stand at more than $220 million, including more than $51 million in the industrial sector.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is seeking to develop closer trade and investment relations with partners around the world.

It is working towards signing 26 Cepas as it seeks to diversify its economy, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said in March.

The country has already signed Cepas with India, Israel, Indonesia and Turkey, and is close to finalising agreements with Kenya.

In April, it finalised the terms of a similar pact with Cambodia and also recently concluded negotiations for a new trade deal with Georgia.

The UAE also started talks for Cepa deals with Costa Rica as well as with Thailand.

“With the commencement of negotiations for the Malaysia-UAE Cepa, Malaysia is committed to enhancing the long-standing economic partnership with the UAE,” said Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

“It will set the stage for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic framework that will forge stronger strategic collaborations, foster innovation, spur economic growth, and create job opportunities for both nations.”