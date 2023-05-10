Emirates Steel Arkan more than doubles first-quarter net profit on GCC construction boom

Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE's largest public steel and building materials business, more than doubled its first-quarter net profit on higher sales bolstered by an upturn in residential construction in the UAE and GCC.

Net income for the three months to the end of March jumped to Dh152.2 million, compared to Dh72.6 million in the first three months of 2022, the company said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Total revenue increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.41 billion in the first quarter, driven by the steel division.

“Emirates Steel Arkan continued its strong financial performance in the first three months of 2023,” group chief executive Saeed Al Remeithi said.

“This was driven by our entry into new markets, our focus on higher-value-added products with improved margins supported by favourable cost and pricing conditions, and further efficiencies achieved in our expanded business while remaining focused on our sustainability mission.

“This reflects the anticipated improvement in performance which we envisaged at the time of the strategic combination of Emirates Steel with Arkan.”

More to follow …