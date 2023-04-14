Saudi Arabia launches four new special economic zones to attract foreign investors

Saudi Arabia has launched four new special economic zones that will offer companies financial and non-financial incentives as it seeks to attract more foreign investment and position itself as a global business hub.

The new zones will focus on the key growth sectors of advanced manufacturing, cloud computing, medical technology and maritime, the Saudi Arabian government said in a statement.

The four special economic zones will "offer the chance for foreign investors to have a stake in the world’s fastest growing economy", Khalid Al-Falih, chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority and Minister of Investment, said.

Special economic zones are geographically defined areas that facilitate specific economic activities, such as investment, trade and employment, by providing competitive advantages and legislative frameworks that differ from the base economy.

The new economic zones are King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) SEZ, Jazan SEZ, Ras Al Khair SEZ and Cloud Computing SEZ located in King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

