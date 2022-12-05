Saudi Arabia's business conditions across non-oil sector at more than seven-year high

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economy of Saudi Arabia continued to improve in November, growing at the fastest pace since August 2015 as new order growth accelerated to a 14-month high, leading to a sharper rise in purchasing activity.

The reading on Riyad Bank's purchasing managers’ index for Saudi Arabia jumped to 58.5, from 57.2 in October, well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading was also the highest since September 2021 and above the long-run series average of 56.8.

More to follow