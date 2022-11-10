US inflation cools slightly in October to 7.7%

US consumer inflation cooled slightly to 7.7 per cent over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and the economy, the US Labour Department said on Thursday.

The figure is at a lower level than had been projected, offering the Federal Reserve a clearer path to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in coming months. Stock futures were up sharply ahead of the market open.

While the deceleration in core prices is welcome news, inflation remains high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said earlier this month that officials need to see a consistent pattern of weaker monthly inflation, also indicated interest rates will likely peak higher than policy makers previously envisioned.

Declines in the price gauges for medical care services and used vehicles restrained the core measure of inflation.

Higher shelter costs contributed to more than half of the increase in overall Consumer Price Index.