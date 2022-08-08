UAE consumer spending up 22% despite high fuel costs and inflation, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE consumer spending increased 22 per cent in the first half of the year, despite rising fuel costs and higher inflation, signalling a continued economic rebound, a report has shown.

Spending on retail items grew 16 per cent, year on year, in the first six months of 2022 while spending on non-retail goods rose 31 per cent in the same period, mall operator Majid Al Futtaim said in its State of the UAE Retail Economy report.

“The UAE has continued to demonstrate sustainable growth through the first six months of the year,” said Alain Bejjani, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

“Bolstered by government-driven diversification initiatives that focus on strengthening the non-oil economy, boosting productivity and creating the best environment for foreign investment, the UAE retail economy looks set to continue on a positive trajectory.”

The UAE economy is set to post its strongest annual expansion since 2011 after it grew by 8.2 per cent in the first three months of this year on higher oil prices and measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, government data showed.

More to follow …