Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding has invested $3.4bn in past two years

Kingdom Holding, the investment company controlled by Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, invested 12.8 billion Saudi riyals ($3.4bn) between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of this year across various sectors.

The company, which has stakes in Citigroup, JD.com, Accor, Uber, Careem, Lyft and Twitter, invested in sectors that include integrated communication, alternative financing, mobility services, energy, digital media and entertainment, Kingdom Holding said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

It also invested in e-commerce, insurance and asset management, as well as commodities and funds sectors.

The latest investments “will complement the ones already part” of the company’s portfolio, including banking, real estate, health care, education, petrochemicals, hotel management, hotel real estate, social media, mining and commercial aviation, the company said on Thursday.

In Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-based company owns Kingdom Hospitals and Kingdom Schools, Saudi petrochemicals company Tasnee, budget airline flynas and private aviation company NasJet.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, bought a 16.87 per cent stake in Kingdom Holding for $1.5bn.

The company's first-quarter net profit after zakat and tax rose to 5.9bn riyals, compared with 91 million riyals in the same period last year.

The company sold half of its stake in global hospitality company Four Seasons to FS Washington Acquisition Corporation this year for 8.29bn riyals.