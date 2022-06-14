UAE Central Bank imposes sanctions on finance company for not complying with guidelines

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed financial and administrative sanctions on a finance company for failing to submit its audited financial statements by the deadline and not complying with the regulator’s guidelines.

The unnamed company was fined on May 18 as per the "Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities, as amended, the Finance Companies Regulation and Consumer Protection Regulations", it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank also instructed the company to "remedy its shortcomings" within a month of the notification for breaching the consumer protection regulations and complaint management system rulebook.

The central bank did not say how much the company was fined.

“Through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, the CBUAE works to ensure that all licenced financial institutions operating in the UAE, including finance companies, abide by UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the transparency and integrity of financial companies and to enhance the efficiency of the UAE financial system,” the statement said.

The UAE central bank has unveiled new initiatives to regulate the country’s financial sector in recent months.

These include rolling out an enhanced regulatory framework to supervise banks’ exposure to the real estate sector and issuing guidelines to help licenced exchange houses combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The CBUAE last year also instructed all hawala providers — informal fund transfer agents operating outside the banking system — to register with it in a bid to strengthen oversight of money transfers.

The central bank is also fining exchange houses for failing to achieve the appropriate levels of compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

In October, the Central Bank fined six exchange houses operating in the country about Dh17.31 million ($4.7m) for not complying with the regulations.

The banking regulator also imposed a penalty of Dh352,000 in December against another exchange house for failing to adhere to the AML guidelines.