Saudi Arabia posts $15.3bn budget surplus in first quarter amid oil rally

Oil revenue surged 58 per cent to 183bn riyals as crude prices increased during the period

Saudi Arabia's revenue jumped 36 per cent to reach 278bn riyals while spending rose 4 per cent to 220bn riyals. SPA
Mary Sophia
May 15, 2022

Saudi Arabia posted a budget surplus of 57.49 billion Saudi riyals ($15.33bn) during the first quarter of this year as buoyant crude prices fuelled its income.

The world's leading oil exporter's revenue rose 36 per cent to 278bn riyals, while spending rose 4 per cent to 220bn riyals during the period, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday.

Oil revenue surged 58 per cent to 183bn riyals as crude prices rallied in the first quarter, anticipating supply shocks amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Both the Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks have gained more than 60 per cent since last year as pandemic-related curbs ease across the world.

The war in Ukraine and the consequent sanctions against Russia, the world's second-largest energy exporter, have caused oil prices to surge as fears of a supply shock abound amid strong demand.

Brent is expected to average $100 a barrel this year, its highest level since 2013, because of Ukraine war-related trade and production disruptions, according to the World Bank.

Read More
Aramco first quarter profit surges on higher oil prices
Saudi Arabia posts highest Q1 economic growth in a decade at 9.6%

Saudi Arabia's non-oil revenue increased 7 per cent to reach 94.2bn riyals, the ministry said.

GCC economies are expected to grow at their fastest pace in more than a decade, beating emerging market peers this year, as higher oil prices boost their recovery from the coronavirus slowdown.

Gross domestic product in the six-member economic bloc will expand by 6.1 per cent in 2022 as rising oil production and robust non-oil sector activity add to the economic momentum, Japanese lender MUFG said in a report in February this year.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, expects to post its first surplus in about a decade in 2022, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said in December.

The kingdom's economy is forecast to expand 7.4 per cent this year, driven by higher oil revenue, a projected improvement in the country's non-oil gross domestic product, a continued economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to diversify the economy.

Saudi Arabia forecasts a surplus of 90bn riyals, or 2.5 per cent of GDP, in 2022. The government also plans to contain public spending despite a surge in oil prices.

Updated: May 15, 2022, 6:29 PM
BusinessSaudi ArabiaEconomyOil
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Aramco first quarter profit surges on higher oil prices
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Tadawul Group first quarter net profit dips on lower operating revenue
An image that illustrates this article Egypt in talks with India on wheat export ban exemption
An image that illustrates this article India bans wheat exports due to food security concerns