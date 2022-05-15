Saudi Arabia posts $15.3bn budget surplus in first quarter amid oil rally

Saudi Arabia posted a budget surplus of 57.49 billion Saudi riyals ($15.33bn) during the first quarter of this year as buoyant crude prices fuelled its income.

The world's leading oil exporter's revenue rose 36 per cent to 278bn riyals, while spending rose 4 per cent to 220bn riyals during the period, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday.

Oil revenue surged 58 per cent to 183bn riyals as crude prices rallied in the first quarter, anticipating supply shocks amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Both the Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks have gained more than 60 per cent since last year as pandemic-related curbs ease across the world.

The war in Ukraine and the consequent sanctions against Russia, the world's second-largest energy exporter, have caused oil prices to surge as fears of a supply shock abound amid strong demand.

Brent is expected to average $100 a barrel this year, its highest level since 2013, because of Ukraine war-related trade and production disruptions, according to the World Bank.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil revenue increased 7 per cent to reach 94.2bn riyals, the ministry said.

GCC economies are expected to grow at their fastest pace in more than a decade, beating emerging market peers this year, as higher oil prices boost their recovery from the coronavirus slowdown.

Gross domestic product in the six-member economic bloc will expand by 6.1 per cent in 2022 as rising oil production and robust non-oil sector activity add to the economic momentum, Japanese lender MUFG said in a report in February this year.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, expects to post its first surplus in about a decade in 2022, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said in December.

The kingdom's economy is forecast to expand 7.4 per cent this year, driven by higher oil revenue, a projected improvement in the country's non-oil gross domestic product, a continued economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to diversify the economy.

Saudi Arabia forecasts a surplus of 90bn riyals, or 2.5 per cent of GDP, in 2022. The government also plans to contain public spending despite a surge in oil prices.