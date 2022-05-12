Aramex first-quarter net profit grows 3% on higher revenue

Aramex, the Middle East’s biggest courier company, reported a 3 per cent rise in its net profit on higher revenue and improving global operations.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of March rose to Dh47 million ($12.8m) from the same period a year earlier, Aramex said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Excluding the impact of write-offs from discarded technologies, net profit for the period rose 14 per cent to Dh52m, it said.

Revenue rose 2 per cent annually to Dh1.45 billion, bolstered by the strong performance of Aramex's logistics and freight forwarding business.

Aramex had a "strong start" to the year, the courier company's chief executive Othman Aljeda said.

"Notably, we are starting to see a stabilisation in our profitability margins. This is predominantly attributed to the strategic decision to boost contribution from the freight-forwarding and logistics business to our revenue mix. It is also driven by improving global operating conditions, as well as the realisation of cost and operating efficiency enhancements in the courier business."

Logistics and cargo companies registered a sharp growth in business in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the industry has also been hit with rising costs due to supply chain bottlenecks, which in turn have pressured the margins of freight-forwarding companies.

Aramex's operating profit at the end of the three-month period slipped 6 per cent to Dh75m.

Revenue at its courier business, which includes domestic and international express operations as well as business-to-business and e-commerce offerings, also fell 9 per cent to Dh911m during the first quarter of 2022. The company attributed the drop to slowing demand for e-commerce as travel picked up.

“The Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021 were a black swan event for Aramex. We witnessed unexpected surges in volumes because of the global lockdown," said Alaa Saoudi, chief operating officer – Express.

"However, over the past three months as most countries reopen and the majority of consumers return to normal shopping habits, we inevitably saw a softening in volumes in cross-border express."

Aramex's logistics and freight forwarding business reported a 28 per cent growth in revenue to Dh503m during the first quarter, helped by growth in retail, oil and gas, and e-commerce.

The courier company will continue to "pursue value-accretive acquisitions over the course of the year" to help grow its operations, Mr Aljeda said.

Earlier this year, Alpha Oryx, a company related to investment holding conglomerate ADQ, transferred a 22.32 per cent stake in Aramex to Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

In October, France's parcel delivery company GeoPost, a holding company owned by Le Groupe La Poste, also bought a 20.15 per cent stake in Aramex for Dh1.4bn, according to a filing on the DFM at the time.