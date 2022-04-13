Abu Dhabi's ADQ buys stakes in listed Egyptian companies

Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ bought stakes in listed Egyptian companies across key sectors, from FinTech to logistics, to help bolster the country's economy.

The move is part of ADQ's $20 billion joint strategic investment platform with the country, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deals include investing in shares of Commercial International Bank, digital payments platform Fawry, logistics player Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company, Misr Fertilizers Production Company and Abu Qir Fertilizers & Chemical Industries, ADQ said.

"The recent transactions are a testament to our long-term commitment to elevate our investment partnership with Egypt and continue deploying capital in projects of commercial importance," Mohamed Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive of ADQ, said.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s Gulf allies pledged up to $22bn to help the country cope with the effects of the war in Ukraine.

The North African country is also seeking the support of the International Monetary Fund to weather the impact from the Russia-Ukraine war on its economy.

More to follow...