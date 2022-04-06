UAE attracted $20.69bn in foreign direct investments in 2021, Ministry of Economy says

The UAE attracted Dh76 billion ($20.69bn) in foreign direct investments in 2021, up 3.9 per cent from 2020, as a result of measures it took to develop various economic sectors and ease of doing business.

Foreign investments into the country were directed at traditional and renewable energy, oil and natural gas, financial services, insurance activities, real estate, health, industry and agriculture, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This result is a natural outcome of the pioneering measures and initiatives implemented by the UAE in the past phase to develop its economic sectors and significantly enhance its investment climate," Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy.

"These policies align with a new economic model that is more flexible and sustainable, with more openness to global markets, and are also in line with future economic trends and emerging technologies."

The total FDI balance in the Emirates increased to nearly Dh630bn by the end of 2021, up 13.7 per cent from the previous year, the ministry said.

The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 15th globally in Kearney's FDI Confidence Index for 2021, advancing four places compared to 2020. It outperformed a number of major global economies such as Singapore, Australia, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, Brazil and Finland in the overall ranking of the index.

More to follow...