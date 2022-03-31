AD Ports Group to develop regional auto hub in Kizad to boost trade

The project will be one of the largest automotive export and distribution hubs in the region

A ship is offloaded at Khalifa Port in Kizad, Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Ports *** Local Caption *** bz18ma-kizad-01.jpg
Fareed Rahman
Mar 31, 2022

AD Ports Group, the operator of ports, industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, and UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group are developing a new regional auto hub in Kizad to boost trade related to the automotive industry.

The project is expected to be ready in two years' time and will enable international trade of automotive products such as new and used passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, spare parts, heavy equipment and machinery, among others, officials said on Thursday.

The new 3.3 square kilometres project is expected to help Abu Dhabi diversify its economy away from oil and is in line with the Operation300bn strategy of the UAE government to develop the industrial sector.

More to follow...

Updated: March 31, 2022, 10:26 AM
BusinessAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article AD Ports Group to develop regional auto hub in Kizad to boost trade
An image that illustrates this article Why the US is mulling another oil release and what it means for markets
An image that illustrates this article War in Ukraine deepens Tunisia's economic woes, IMF says
An image that illustrates this article Egyptian FinTech app Khazna raises $38m to fuel growth