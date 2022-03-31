AD Ports Group to develop regional auto hub in Kizad to boost trade

AD Ports Group, the operator of ports, industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, and UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group are developing a new regional auto hub in Kizad to boost trade related to the automotive industry.

The project is expected to be ready in two years' time and will enable international trade of automotive products such as new and used passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, spare parts, heavy equipment and machinery, among others, officials said on Thursday.

The new 3.3 square kilometres project is expected to help Abu Dhabi diversify its economy away from oil and is in line with the Operation300bn strategy of the UAE government to develop the industrial sector.

More to follow...