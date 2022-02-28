Russia's sovereign fund to respond to US sanctions with full force

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will respond to the US sanctions by using all “available means to protect its rights, reputation and lawful interests”, including by taking the matter to the court, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

“The RDIF was never involved in any political activities … [it] always fully complies with laws of the countries where it conducts its investments,” it said on Monday.

The fund wasn’t involved in any communication with Ukraine and “follows the world’s best investment practices, which have been acknowledged by all its international partners as well by national regulators”, the fund added.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the fund, its management company and one of the managing company’s subsidiaries in response to Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

“By blocking these entities, OFAC is terminating yet another route through which Russia has benefited from access to the US financial system,” the US Treasury said.

Moscow-based RDIF — which was created in 2011 by the order of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev and then-prime minister Vladimir Putin — operates in a number of industries.

One of the purposes behind RDIF’s creation was to develop relationships with international investors for direct investment in Russia. It has about $10 billion in assets under management and $40bn of commitments from its partners.

It has also funded the development of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, which is produced by Moscow’s Gamaleya Centre.

The fund generally makes equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside international investors including Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Mubadala-RDIF collaboration goes back to 2013 when the two companies formed a $7bn co-investment platform.

Sanctions against RDIF “demonstrates that the US has picked the course to destroy constructive dialogue between countries”, the fund said.

“The restrictions imposed by the US authorities complicating RDIF efforts on the international promotion of the Russian vaccine products have been lobbied by a number of large western pharmaceutical companies.

“As a result of such unfair competition, billions of people around the world may be deprived of access to effective and safe Russian-made vaccines.”

Russia’s central bank also increased interest rates to their highest level in nearly two decades as the rouble plunged to a record low against the dollar in early trading on Monday.

Inflation will immediately spike and the Russian banking system is likely to be in trouble, senior market analyst at Oanda Jeffrey Halley said.