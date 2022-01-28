Abu Dhabi's non-oil trade rises 3% to $51.8bn in January-November 2021

The value of non-oil foreign trade through Abu Dhabi ports in the first 11 months of 2021 reached Dh190.2bn ($51.8bn), a jump of almost 2.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, during which a total non-oil foreign trade of Dh184.9bn was registered, a report by Statistics Centre–Abu Dhabi showed.

The UAE capital’s non-oil foreign trade was divided into three categories – imports, exports and re-exports.

The emirate’s imports stood at Dh83.6bn, an annual drop of 1.9 per cent, while exports rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year to more than Dh71.1bn. Re-exports jumped 10 per cent on an annualised basis to more than Dh35.3bn, SCAD’s “Non-oil foreign merchandise trade through the ports of Abu Dhabi” report showed.

If products are imported from another country but thereafter exported to the same or a third country, such trade falls under the re-exports category.

The amount of non-oil foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports in November 2021 hit more than Dh20.3bn, compared to Dh16.8bn during the same period in 2020, the report said. It was the second-best month of the year after October when trade was valued at Dh21.4bn.

The report presents statistics, sourced from the General Administration of Customs, on the value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade, which entered or exited the territory of Abu Dhabi through the emirate's ports, whether air, sea or land.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, was the biggest trading partner of the emirate in November.

The value of trade exchange between Abu Dhabi and the kingdom stood at Dh4.8bn in November, followed by China (Dh1.5bn), the US (Dh1.4bn), Oman (Dh1.1bn), Kuwait (Dh897.6 million), Switzerland (Dh884.8m) and India (Dh801.4m).

The value of non-oil merchandise trade going through customs in November was distributed between seaports with Dh7.2bn, airports with almost Dh6bn and land ports with more than Dh7.1bn of trade volume.

In November, industrial supplies led the volume of non-oil foreign trade from Abu Dhabi ports, worth Dh11.5bn. Capital goods, transport equipment, consumer goods, and food and beverages sectors stood at Dh2.7bn, Dh2.4bn, Dh1.9bn and Dh1.5bn, respectively.