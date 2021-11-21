UAE pledges to lead disruptive industrial growth at GMIS 2021

The UAE pledges to lead disruptive industry advancement at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, positioning industrialisation at the heart of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the six-day summit, which begins on Monday at Expo 2020 Dubai, ministers and more than 250 international speakers will discuss ways in which data and connectivity shape the future of supply chains, green manufacturing, sustainable energy, climate action, policymaking and resilient global economies.

“Since its launch in Abu Dhabi in 2017, the GMIS has served as a unique platform for global policymakers and industry experts to transmit their vision and insights, in the hopes of shaping a better future for all. As countries emerge from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m proud to see so many ministers from the UAE come together to contribute and share their experiences with the rest of the world,” Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS organising committee, said in a statement on Sunday.

The UAE is expanding its manufacturing and industry sectors as it maintains its economic momentum, leading it into a future underpinned by Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has called for GCC co-operation to enhance industrial-sector performance, expressing the country’s desire to deepen co-ordination and knowledge exchange in support of the regional economy.

In October, the UAE launched its Industry 4.0 programme, designed to increase industrial productivity by 30 per cent and add Dh25 billion ($6.81bn) to the country’s gross domestic product in the next 10 years.

Dr Al Jaber and Li Yong, director general of the UN Industrial Development Organisation, are the chairmen of GMIS.

Members of the UAE Cabinet who will take part in GMIS include Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; and Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Quote GMIS has served as a unique platform for global policymakers and industry experts to transmit their vision and insights, in the hopes of shaping a better future for all Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS organising committee

“As digitalisation continues to radically change the mindset and operating models for manufacturers and operators, the future of the industry should focus planning for the future via innovations driven by public and private partnerships,” said Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail.

“Organisations are increasingly looking towards the implementation of new technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and data analytics to drive growth, transparency and trust. As such, the private and public sectors alike must capitalise on this opportunity that GMIS is presenting to drive advancements across all aspects of society.”

GMIS will also host three country-focused conferences with Australia, Italy and the UK, which will discuss the main drivers of the manufacturing sector and the latest technology-led trends, as well as to encourage greater cross-border investment, foster innovation and drive global skills development.