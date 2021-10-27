Autumn budget 2021: Rishi Sunak sets out Britain's green future as 'science superpower'

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak set out a vision of Britain's future as a global science and tech superpower in his Autumn budget on Wednesday, as he pledged to boost research and development, incentivise green investments and attract overseas talent.

The UK economy is set to grow 6.5 per cent this year, Mr Sunak told the House of Commons, more quickly than expected, but he gave a warning that inflation will hit 4 per cent next year after the reopening of economies across the globe strained supply chains.

Photographers gather outside No 11 Downing Street as Rishi Sunak poses with his ministerial dispatch box. Bloomberg

The economic rebound, faster than the 4 per cent expected by the Office for Budget Responsibility, falls in line with Mr Sunak’s promise of a “stronger economy of the future”, after the country was hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

A total of £30 billion ($41.2bn) has been committed to a green industrial revolution in the UK before the Cop26 environmental summit next week, after £26bn of capital investment was unveiled for the country's Net Zero Strategy last week.

The rosy outlook also means Britain's spending on foreign aid will return to 0.7 per cent of economic output by 2024/25. The target was temporarily ditched because of pressure on the public finances during the pandemic.

"Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving. The public finances are stabilising. And wages are rising,” Mr Sunak said in his speech to the House of Commons.

"Today's budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.

"Stronger public finances, with our debt under control. Stronger employment, with fewer people out of work and more people in work. Growth up, jobs up, and debt down: Let there be no doubt – our plan is working."

We’re making the UK a Science Superpower – funding the fastest increase in R&D spending ever.



As part of that, we’re upping core science funding by £1.1bn, fully funding Horizon Europe, increasing Innovate UK’s budget, and funding £800m for ARIA and £1.7bn for Net Zero R&D. pic.twitter.com/bxgfSxPTas — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2021

To boost the recovery further, Mr Sunak has promised £20bn for research and development in addition to tax reliefs. Put together, this means total public investment in R&D has increased from 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product in 2018 to 1.1 per cent of GDP by 2024/25 – well above the 2018 OECD average of 0.7 per cent and ahead of Germany, France and the US, he said.

Of the £30bn committed to Britain's green industrial revolution, £380 million will go towards the UK's offshore wind sector while £6.1bn will help to deliver the Transport Decarbonisation Plan by boosting the number of zero-emission vehicles on the roads, helping to develop greener planes and ships, and encouraging more trips by bus, bicycle and on foot.

A planned rise in fuel duty will be cancelled because of pump prices being at their highest level in eight years.

Meanwhile, domestic flights between airports in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new lower rate of air passenger duty from April 2023. However, there will be an increase in duty on long-haul flights of more than 5,500 miles.

Mr Sunak said: “We’re also making changes to reduce carbon emissions from aviation. Most emissions come from international rather than domestic aviation.

“So I’m introducing, from April 2023, a new ultra-long-haul band in air passenger duty – covering flights of over 5,500 miles, with an economy rate of £91.

“Less than 5 per cent of passengers will pay more but those who fly furthest will pay the most.”

Meanwhile, £3.9bn will go towards decarbonising buildings, including £1.8bn to support tens of thousands of low-income households to make the transition to net zero while reducing their energy bills.

The chancellor also slashed business rates for one year for the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, such as retail and hospitality, and pledged to tweak the system to incentivise green investments.

"We're introducing a new investment relief to encourage businesses to adopt green technologies like solar panels," he said.

Britain suffered an almost 10 per cent hit to economic output in 2020, the sharpest fall of the G7 nations, after the pandemic led to schools, businesses and high streets closing.

Since then, the country has arranged a rapid Covid-19 vaccination programme, lifting nearly all social restrictions on the economy in the summer.

"Today's budget does not draw a line under Covid. We have challenging months ahead," Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget to the House of Commons in London. PA

In a key sign of Britain’s improving outlook, spending on foreign aid will return to 0.7 per cent of economic output by 2024/25, after an initial cut unveiled in November last year broke one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's manifesto promises.

The measure was designed to help pay for the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting criticism from development agencies and a rebellion within the ruling Conservative Party.

The government nevertheless won a vote earlier this year in Parliament to push ahead with the measure, and promised to restore aid spending to 0.7 per cent as soon as it could, however this should now end when the government hits the fiscal expectations for a return to the full aid set by Mr Sunak.

“I told the House that when we met our fiscal tests, we would return to spending 0.7 per cent of our national income on overseas aid,” he said.

"Based on the tests I set out, today’s forecasts show that we are, in fact scheduled to return to 0.7 in 2024-25.”

Mr Sunak’s buoyant mood saw him unleash a wave of spending including sizeable investments in the transport and health sectors as well as an increase to the minimum wage.

Announcing the spending limits for departments over the coming years, Ms Sunak said every department would get a real-terms increase in spending, with a total increase to departmental spending of £150bn over the next three years.

Innovative UK businesses will also benefit from a £1.4bn investment fund, which would funnel money into key sectors and a new talent network to woo foreign talent into UK industries.

We’re announcing a new Global Talent Network, to work with UK businesses and research institutes to identify and attract the best global talent in key science and tech sectors.



The network will initially launch next year in the Bay Area, Boston and Bengaluru. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/ZbPvYlwUsp — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2021

The Global Britain Investment Fund will hand out grants to encourage internationally mobile companies to invest in the UK's critical industries, including life sciences and automotive.

The Treasury said companies with "strategically important investment proposals" would be able to get grants towards their schemes through the fund.

"We want to make the UK the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in a business, as we continue to support enterprise, create jobs, and level up as we recover from the pandemic and look to the future,” Mr Sunak said.

"As we forge the UK's future as a global scientific and technology superpower, we will ensure the UK continues to be the destination of choice for international talent."

Britain will also lower its surcharge on banking profits from April 2023, Mr Sunak said, as the government seeks to shore up London's competitiveness as a global financial centre after Brexit.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, looking casual in socks and sandals as he works on his budget speech. All photos: HM Treasury

The current 8 per cent surcharge on profits over £25m for banks will be cut to 3 per cent from April 2023, softening the effects of a rise in UK corporation tax on that date.

However, Mr Sunak also unveiled a levy on property developers with profits over £25m at a rate of 4 per cent to help create a £5bn fund to remove unsafe cladding from buildings across the UK.

With the UK economy now expected to regain its pre-pandemic size at the turn of the year, compared with March's forecast of the second quarter of 2022, the OBR also reduced its forecast for long-term "scarring" of the economy to 2 per cent from a previous estimate of 3 per cent.

However, Mr Sunak acknowledged the risks posed by rising inflation, unveiling further measures to ease a shortage of lorry drivers which has led to supply chain problems.

"In terms of our fiscal policy, we are going to meet our commitments on public services and capital investment but we are going to do so, keeping in mind the need to control inflation," Sunak said.

"I understand people are concerned about global inflation – but they have a government here at home ready and willing to act."