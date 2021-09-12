Oman's economy to expand 2.5% in 2021, IMF says

Oman's economy is set to recover in 2021 from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the IMF. Getty Images

Oman is set to recover in 2021 from the dual impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices last year. The economy is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent after a contraction of 2.8 per cent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday.

The economic recovery will be led by 1.5 per cent growth in non-oil activity this year, compared to a 3.9 per cent contraction in 2020, the Washington-based fund said. Real oil gross domestic product is forecast to rebound by 3.5 per cent, after shrinking by 1.7 per cent in 2020.

"The economy is set to recover in 2021, with non-hydrocarbon GDP growth of 1.5 per cent as vaccine roll-out gradually restores domestic activity along with the recovery of external demand," the IMF said. "Oil production is projected to increase after the current OPEC+ agreement expires in April 2022."

The sultanate has adopted various fiscal measures over the past year to support the economy during the pandemic, including interest-free emergency loans, tax and fee reductions and waivers, the flexibility to pay taxes in instalments and a Job Security Fund to support citizens who lost their jobs.

The fiscal deficit and government debt, which rose sharply in 2020, are projected to improve considerably over the medium term as the Omani authorities implement the Medium-Term Fiscal Balance Plan, the IMF said.

The fiscal deficit, which widened to 19.3 per cent of GDP in 2020, is projected to decline to -2.4 per cent in 2021 and become a surplus in 2022, the fund said.

Central government debt, which rose to 81.2 per cent of GDP in 2020, is expected to reduce to 70.7 per cent of GDP in 2021 and decline sharply over the medium term, it said.

Fiscal consolidation and higher oil prices are projected to narrow the current account deficit to -6.2 per cent in 2021 and -0.6 per cent in 2026.

A strong roll-out of vaccinations, higher oil prices and continued implementation of structural reforms would considerably improve Oman's economic outlook, the IMF said.

However, the outlook is clouded by "substantial uncertainties" arising from the pandemic.

"Covid-19 variants would prolong the impact of the pandemic. Tighter global financial conditions could worsen the fiscal and external positions. Public debt remains vulnerable to risks, particularly from oil market developments and shocks to GDP growth, the exchange rate, primary balance and interest rates," the IMF said.

"A substantial decline in oil prices would increase gross financing needs and have negative spillovers in the non-hydrocarbon sector."

The IMF's executive directors emphasised that Oman's macroeconomic policies should "remain supportive until the recovery is fully entrenched" and highlighted the need to provide additional time-bound and targeted policy measures for hard-hit sectors and households, if needed.

The directors also welcomed the authorities’ strong commitment to implementing the Medium-Term Fiscal Balance Program to contain expenditure, reduce the dependency of revenue on hydrocarbon prices and reduce debt.

The IMF directors agreed that the exchange rate peg remains an "appropriate policy anchor" for Oman, helping to deliver low and stable inflation.

They welcomed the continued resilience of the financial sector and continuing capital market reforms.

"While the banking system remains sound, continued vigilance is required to contain financial stability risks given the substantial uncertainties in the outlook," the IMF said.

Directors also welcomed recent progress in structural reforms aiming at boosting the non-hydrocarbon sector growth and supporting external sustainability.

"Priority should be given to improving flexibility in the labour market, promoting employment in the private sector and further encouraging female labour participation," the IMF said.

The comments came after the IMF executive board concluded the 2021 Article IV consultation with Oman.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

The biog Full name: Aisha Abdulqader Saeed Age: 34 Emirate: Dubai Favourite quote: "No one has ever become poor by giving"

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

