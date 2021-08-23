Funding to Middle East and Africa start-ups doubles to $2.1bn so far in 2021

FinTech companies account for about 30% of total investment made since the start of 2021

The electronic retail sector could offer strong growth potential in the medium to long term, according to RedSeer. AP

Shweta Jain
Aug 23, 2021

The amount raised by start-ups in the Middle East and Africa has doubled so far this year, compared with the same period in 2020, as investors tap into the growth of the region's fast growing digital economy.

The region's start-ups raised $2.1 billion since January 2021, which is also twice the annual funding raised over the past three years, according to management consultancy RedSeer.

“The digital economy has been driving this upsurge, with players across sectors and stages of evolution closing strong funding rounds,” RedSeer said in a report.

The consultancy also expects the size of the region's consumer digital economy to more than double by 2023, led by the online retail and travel sectors.

The growth of the digital economy has picked up pace as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more people turning to the internet and shunning brick-and-mortar shops.

Online sales in the Middle East and North Africa are set to triple to $28.5bn next year, from $8.3bn in 2017, according to research by Bain & Company and Google.

FinTech and food services recorded the strongest investor backing over this period.

“FinTech had led the funding this year with a 20 per cent to 30 per cent contribution, both in terms of the amount of funding and the number of funding rounds,” said Sandeep Ganediwalla, RedSeer’s managing partner in the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition to FoodTech, software-as-a-service, or SaaS, companies also registered an increase in the number of early stage deals.

"As the overall digital maturity across sectors increases, software or Saas players will become an important enabler to build capabilities across the value chain,” Mr Ganediwalla said.

Other emerging sectors that could offer a strong medium- to long-term growth potential to investors include education technology, health technology and electronic retail.

Series B, or the second round of funding, accounted for the lion's share, or 40 per cent, of the total fund-raising by companies in value terms in the period from January to August.

Meanwhile, early stage funding and series A deals continued to dominate in terms of the number of deals closed over the past three to four years. Large investments were also made in series B-plus rounds and debt funding in 2021.

There was strong growth in average deal value across stages, indicating a more sizeable funding inflow that will enable robust growth over the medium term, according to the India-based research house.

“The average ticket sizes have increased significantly across all stages of investments. This is reflective of the increased confidence investors have in coming players and would auger well to provide a stronger growth runway for these platforms,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the average time between funding rounds is declining, indicating that players are scaling up fast, with strong and timely investor backing.

The average time between subsequent rounds has decreased consistently, falling below the one-year mark in 2021, Redseer said.

Investors are also reinvesting in companies that faced headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure they come out stronger.

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

PSL FINAL

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
8pm, Thursday
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

Results

2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer).

2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan.

3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel.

3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel.

4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson.

4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

The Orwell Prize for Political Writing

Twelve books were longlisted for The Orwell Prize for Political Writing. The non-fiction works cover various themes from education, gender bias, and the environment to surveillance and political power. Some of the books that made it to the non-fiction longlist include: 

  • Appeasing Hitler: Chamberlain, Churchill and the Road to War by Tim Bouverie
  • Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by Kate Clanchy
  • Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez
  • Follow Me, Akhi: The Online World of British Muslims by Hussein Kesvani
  • Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni
The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos

Price, base: From Dh77,900
Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Continuously variable transmission
Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

PROFILE OF INVYGO

Started: 2018

Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo

Based: Dubai

Sector: Transport

Size: 9 employees

Investment: $1,275,000

Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The story in numbers

18

This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens

450,000

More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps

1.5 million

There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m

73

The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association

18,000

The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme

77,400

The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study

4,926

This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The specs

Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel

Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry

Power: 1877bhp

Torque: 2300Nm

Price: Dh7,500,00

On sale: Now

 

FIXTURES

Fixtures for Round 15 (all times UAE)

Friday
Inter Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)
Saturday
Atalanta v Verona (6pm)
Udinese v Napoli (9pm)
Lazio v Juventus (11.45pm)
Sunday
Lecce v Genoa (3.30pm)
Sassuolo v Cagliari (6pm)
SPAL v Brescia (6pm)
Torino v Fiorentina (6pm)
Sampdoria v Parma (9pm)
Bologna v AC Milan (11.45pm)

