US Senate passes infrastructure bill

Trillion-dollar package included funding for major projects such as improving roads

The US Capitol building in Washington. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The National
Aug 10, 2021

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for US President Joe Biden secured enough votes to pass the Senate on Tuesday, marking a much-needed win for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it.

The package described by the White House as "historic" only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans.

Voting was still under way, but the measure crossed the 50-vote threshold.

It now will go to the House of Representatives for final approval, where it faces a new set of challenges amid tensions within the Democratic Party, which holds a narrow majority.

The bill is popular among many members of Congress because of the federal dollars it would deliver to their home states.

It aims to marshal construction projects across the US aimed at repairing, expanding and improving roads, bridges, waterworks and schools, while also expanding high-speed internet service in underserved areas.

This is a developing story...

