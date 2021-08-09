Mena users spend an average 90 minutes daily with short-form content online

Digital media adoption in the region is high compared to others, according to a new report by RedSeer. Alamy

Online users in the Middle East and North Africa consume a large amount of short-form content, spending an average of 90 minutes daily with it, according to a report by management consultancy RedSeer.

Digital media adoption in Mena is high compared to other regions, with users spending about two to two-and-a-half hours daily on social media apps and messaging platforms, a report titled Short-form: The Next Disruption in Digital Media said.

Short-form content is typically considered to be content of fewer than 1,200 words in length. They are usually in formats that are easily understandable and visually appealing to users. It makes up for 15 per cent of total time spent by users on media platforms across the Mena region.

"What is remarkable is the exponential speed with which short-form content has taken to this region," said Sandeep Ganediwalla, RedSeer’s managing partner in Mena. "The potential of short-form content is high.”

Social media usage and digital content consumption, which was already high in the Middle East, has increased following pandemic-induced social distancing restrictions. About 75 per cent of users who were polled by consultancy PwC said last year that their use of apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram has increased during the pandemic.

The time spent by Mena users on digital media increased to 80 per cent last year, from 70 per cent in 2018, RedSeer said.

Going forward, short-form videos will dominate a major portion of content consumed, the report said. This bodes well for businesses as short-form content users will try to discover products through online content.

Social media app TikTok, which allows users to create short videos, will be used by more than half of consumers to discover products and services this Black Friday, the report said.

"Short-form users are higher online spenders than non-users across product categories. The variation in spend is anywhere between 40 per cent and 130 per cent, depending on the category. This bodes well from a monetisation standpoint," the report said.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Asia Cup Qualifier Venue: Kuala Lumpur Result: Winners play at Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September Fixtures: Wed Aug 29: Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore Thu Aug 30: UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman Sat Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal Sun Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore Tue Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong Thu Sep 6: Final Asia Cup Venue: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Schedule: Sep 15-28 Teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, plus the winner of the Qualifier

