Abu Dhabi to allow foreigners to fully own professional companies

The new professional licence is applicable to 604 activities

The new licence will help first-time investors and single-person businesses. Christopher Pike / The National

Aug 9, 2021

Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development is rolling out a professional licence that will allow foreigners full ownership of businesses related to 604 activities as the emirate seeks to attract more investors and boost its economy.

The professional activities include: accounting, training, consultancy, beauty centres, computer and internet network companies, among others, Added said in a statement.

The licence is easy to set up or adjust, which in turn will streamline business practice across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Rashid Al Blooshi, undersecretary of Added, said.

More to follow ...

