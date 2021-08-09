Abu Dhabi to allow foreigners to fully own professional companies

The new licence will help first-time investors and single-person businesses. Christopher Pike / The National

Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development is rolling out a professional licence that will allow foreigners full ownership of businesses related to 604 activities as the emirate seeks to attract more investors and boost its economy.

The professional activities include: accounting, training, consultancy, beauty centres, computer and internet network companies, among others, Added said in a statement.

The licence is easy to set up or adjust, which in turn will streamline business practice across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Rashid Al Blooshi, undersecretary of Added, said.

