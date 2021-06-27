Why businesses sometimes need to slow down to go faster

Reducing the pace can help businesses to think through matters more thoroughly

A Ford Mustang moving at speed. Sometimes, businesses have to slow down to take note of their horizons before they can return to full speed, columnist Manar Al Hinai says.  James Lipman
A Ford Mustang moving at speed. Sometimes, businesses have to slow down to take note of their horizons before they can return to full speed, columnist Manar Al Hinai says.  James Lipman

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said that “the only constant in life is change”.

This couldn’t be more true in business. But as technology advances and simplifies our lives, and the world becomes more connected, for many businesses change feels more like an extremely rapid shift that shows no sign of slowing down.

Take the events of the past year, for example. Entire businesses shifted their operations from a physical presence to online within weeks and many were forced to embrace a digital transformation that they had previously put off. Others, who were doing well before the pandemic, were forced to shut down their operations entirely.

Read More

Salaries in the UAE rose by 3.8 per cent despite Covid-19, a new study by Mercer has found. Getty ImagesWhy we need to encourage our work teams to fail

How the pandemic inspired a cost-effective way to launch a business

Here are five things you can do this summer to develop your career

But rapid change – and businesses operating at speed – aren’t unique to the pandemic. As a millennial, my generation lives in a world that encourages us to hustle, where overwork is celebrated and where we are pressured to be successful and have our lives figured out before we hit 30.

So, at a time when businesses compete to get to markets first and operations are constantly shifting, you may think that it’s counterintuitive to take things slowly. However, it might help you to achieve your objectives sooner.

In the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey, I launched a unique venture. I had a strategic plan and objectives in place and everything was going well, except for one thing. I was operating at such speed that it was detrimental to the business’s growth. I expanded too soon, the business grew too fast and incurred unnecessary expenses. Our team meetings were conducted hastily. We didn’t take enough time to strategise, because we wanted to be the best in the business as fast as we could.

Yet just as in driving, speed can kill, and it nearly put an end to my business. My team and I were left with no choice but to slow down in order to save what was left of it.

Reducing the pace helped us to think through matters more thoroughly and see where we had gone wrong. We emerged with clearer objectives and realised that we didn’t need to sprint in order to reach our goals, only to accelerate at certain points. We knew when to slow down, and when to take things up a notch.

A few months later, we were more aligned, focused and had dedicated enough time to strategise major business moves. Ultimately, our performance enhanced and we were on the right track.

Imagine your business as a car you are driving. When behind the wheels, you alternate between speeds. You slow down at turns and roundabouts, stop at traffic lights and increase your speed on a highway. The same should be applied when driving your business’s growth.

Think about your organisation’s case. Where would your traffic lights and stop signs be? At what points should you accelerate? And most importantly, how do you know when to slow down and when to stop?

Evaluate your organisation’s recent growth. Are you going too fast? Do you have enough time to make big decisions?

And how do you know when you should be slowing down? There isn’t a one-size-fit-all approach. As a business owner or organisation leader, you need to figure out the speed you should be driving at different stages.

In business, we should be looking at aspects other than speed. Before we focus on delivering a product within 24 hours, we need to ensure that our logistics are in place and that we won’t be overworking our employees.

And before pledging to open a certain number of branches within a year, we need to ensure that our business is in demand and that this will be a sound investment in the long run.

In a business world that is preoccupied with speed, slowing down may be the thing that will save your business. Think about when you need to slow down and keep in mind that just like driving your car, changing your speed is essential throughout your journey.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, who manages her marketing and communications company in Abu Dhabi

Published: June 27, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. Getty

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 kissing scandal

Europe
epa09094963 A nurse extracts the Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine at the Heroes del Corinthia polyclinic in Havana, Cuba, 24 March 2021. Cuba has begun to massively administer in Havana as an 'intervention study' the most advanced of its vaccine candidates against the coronavirus, Soberana 02, which at the beginning of the month began the last phase of clinical trials in which its efficacy will be determined. EPA-EFE/Ramon Espinosa / POOL

Coronavirus: Why these countries are shunning the big names and making their own vaccines

Health
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams