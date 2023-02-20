How controlling your emotions is the key to success

When I was a young girl, summer meant sleepovers at my grandmother’s. My cousins and I would spend our days playing and nights watching movies.

One night, my cousins voted to watch Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

As I watched the movie, I became frightened of the evil queen who poisoned Snow White because she was jealous of her beauty.

I didn't sleep well that night, or the nights that followed. I would imagine the queen coming to get me as well.

Disney+ Mena: eight must-see TV shows and films — in pictures

Expand Autoplay 'My Wife and Kids' (2001) sitcom starred Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell-Martin. Photo: Buena Vista Television

My mother helped to calm me and overcome my fears by explaining how movies are made and why I shouldn’t be afraid.

As I grew up, many things made me nervous, such as the night before a big game at school or studying for a final exam. I always sought my mother’s advice to help me overcome my feelings.

One piece of advice she gave me that stuck with me for years is that it was completely up to me how big or small something would be in my mind.

While we can’t control every situation thrown our way, we can always control how we react to it.

When a small venture I started didn’t pan out well, I felt sad that I failed but my mother advised me to look at it as a learning experience.

“I don’t think you failed. If anything, I think you are more experienced now,” she said.

My mother believes that how we perceive matters and not letting our emotions take over is the key not only to success, but also to thriving in life.

Last week, I attended the World Government Summit in Dubai, where American entrepreneur Tom Bilyeu discussed his entrepreneurship journey. He said that one of the keys to success is controlling our emotions.

Entrepreneurs, he said, are shaped by the values and perceptions they hold, and not controlling their emotions could lead to failure and not achieving the success they desired.

He also said that many entrepreneurs fail because they don’t adapt to the challenges they face.

I couldn’t agree more. When I decided to be an entrepreneur, many people advised me against it. One colleague told me that I’m bound to fail because only a few entrepreneurs can make it and I shouldn’t waste my time.

My colleague had a deep conviction about entrepreneurship and failure, that he was bound to fail at it if he decided to pursue it.

Entrepreneurship has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable rides I have ever been on.

One day I would feel on top of the world and other days, I would feel overwhelmed and in dire need of a break.

But one thing that has helped me throughout is controlling my emotions. Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I would step back from work until I worked through my feelings.

The thing about emotions is that if we don't control them — by processing them and not letting them take over our mindset and hinder our determination — they could stand in the way of our goals.

Quote The most important investment you can make is to decide that you will not allow negative emotions to hinder you Manar Al Hinai

Mr Bilyeu said that what distinguishes people who become great from those who don’t is that they control their emotions, understand the importance of adaptation and look for alternative solutions to challenges they face.

They don’t allow negative emotions and perceptions to cloud their determination.

Entrepreneurship requires different forms of investments, from time to money.

But the most important investment you can make is to decide that you will not allow negative emotions to hinder you, and to keep going until you reach your goals. It will be all worth it.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and communications consultant based in Abu Dhabi