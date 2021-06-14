Sheikh Mansour chairs UAE central bank board meeting

New organisational structure and appointments approved

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed chaired a meeting of the board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE at Qasr Al Watan on Monday.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the central bank’s board led the meeting in Abu Dhabi at which its new organisational structure was approved, Wam reported.

The new structure aims to provide greater resilience and flexibility as well as help the central bank keep pace with the latest developments and advances in the financial services sector, the state news agency said.

The board also approved the appointments of Ibrahim Al Zaabi as assistant governor of the monetary policy and stability department. Sabri Al Azazi was approved as assistant governor of the banking operations department. Ahmed Al Qamzi was approved as assistant governor of the banking and insurance supervision department. Saif Al Dhaheri was approved as assistant governor for strategic affairs – financial infrastructure and digitisation department. Fatima Al Jabri was approved as assistant governor for anti-money laundering compliance, market conduct regulation and consumer protection department.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, attends a meeting on Monday at Qasr Al Watan. The meeting was attended by deputy chairmen Abdulrahman Al Saleh and Jassem Al Zaabi. Governor Khaled Al Tameemi and its other board members, Younis Al Khoori, Sami Al Qamzi and Ali Al Rumaithi, also attended. Wam
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, attends a meeting on Monday at Qasr Al Watan. The meeting was attended by deputy chairmen Abdulrahman Al Saleh and Jassem Al Zaabi. Governor Khaled Al Tameemi and its other board members, Younis Al Khoori, Sami Al Qamzi and Ali Al Rumaithi, also attended. Wam

The board also appointed a consortium of companies to provide an instant payment platform and implement the second phase of the National Payment Systems Strategy.

It also approved the enforcement of measures to be taken against facilities that breach the central bank’s policies and instructions.

At the meeting, the board also reviewed the 2020 report of the Higher Shari’ah Authority.

Data released by the central bank show the UAE's transport, storage, communications construction and real estate sectors were provided with Dh44.1 billion in credit facilities last year.

These sectors played a key role in ensuring a sustainable food supply chain during the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Wam reported on Monday.

They also received Dh27.7bn in loans last year, 48.6 per cent up from 2019, which took the cumulative loan volume provided to these sectors to Dh85bn, as of the end of 2020.

Real estate and construction platforms received AED16.4 bn in 2020, 5.3 percent up from 2019, bringing to AED328 bn the cumulative loan volume received by this sector by the end of last year.

Updated: June 14, 2021 11:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'we're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
The Taj Mahal mausoleum is seen deserted apart from a few monkeys sprawling around the fountain area of the monument, after an order by the administration was issued to close all protected monuments and tourist spots for a duration of a month to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Agra on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Asia
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams