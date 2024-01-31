ADCB reports 38% jump in fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income

The lender’s three-month net income rose to $667 million

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's head office in Abu Dhabi. The lender recorded lower impairments during the fourth quarter. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Fareed Rahman author image
Fareed Rahman
Jan 31, 2024
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE's third-largest lender, reported a 38 per cent annual increase in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of higher net interest and Islamic financing income.

Net profit for the three months to the end of December climbed to Dh2.45 billion ($667 million), ADCB said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net interest and Islamic financing income during the period rose by an annual 17 per cent to Dh3.4 billion.

The bank also recorded lower impairments during the period.

"In 2023, ADCB successfully navigated a dynamic global economic landscape to deliver strong growth, further solidifying its position as a leading financial institution and a vital catalyst for the UAE's economic ambitions," said chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

More to follow ...

Updated: January 31, 2024, 12:23 PM
Abu DhabiUAE
