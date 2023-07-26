Dubai Islamic Bank's Q2 profit climbs 17% amid continued economic momentum

Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, has reported a 17 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit, boosted by a surge in income from Islamic financing and investing activities amid the country's continued economic resurgence.

Net profit attributable to owners of the bank for the three months to the end of June stood at Dh1.57 billion ($427.5 million), the lender said on Wednesday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Income from Islamic financing and investing transactions for the reporting period surged by 55 per cent to Dh4.17 billion.

The lender’s quarterly income from properties held for development and sales rose to Dh59 million, up from Dh38 million at the end of the same period last year.

Commissions, fees and foreign exchange income also jumped more than 18 per cent on an annual basis to Dh489.69 million.

